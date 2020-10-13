SWLA school plans after Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Plans for reopening Southwest Louisiana schools after Hurricane Delta, as announced by school districts.
· Allen Parish schools will report to school if the school has electrical power.
· Beauregard Parish schools will have faculty and staff report on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Students will return on Thursday, Oct. 15. The plan may require some adjustments due to power restorations on four campuses.
· Charter Schools of Lake Charles will reopen with virtual learning on Monday, Oct. 19.
· Jefferson Davis Parish schools will reopen Monday, Oct. 19.
