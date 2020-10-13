Thousands without power four days after Hurricane Delta

“We had to send our additional line crews, from Hurricane Laura, home to keep them out of harm’s way prior to Hurricane Delta,” said Heinen. “However, they have been traveling from their home states to return and continue to help us in our restoration and reconstruction efforts. I’m incredibly grateful for all the extra help we have received.” JDEC has spent the last couple days ramping up their out-of-state crews back to the pre-Hurricane Delta numbers of over 700 personnel. JDEC employees have also spent the last several days assessing damages and make repairs to the system so the areas that could take power could be restored quickly. Now that the additional personnel are returning, JDEC plans to have crews working in all substation locations starting tomorrow.