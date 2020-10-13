No. 10 Florida pauses team activities after spike in COVID-19 cases

Florida head coach Dan Mullen looks at the scoreboard during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Gainesville, Fla. (Source: John Raoux | AP)
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli | October 13, 2020 at 12:56 PM CDT - Updated October 13 at 3:43 PM

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Gators football program is pausing all team activities.

“The University of Florida football team has experienced an increase in positive COVID tests among players this week. Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon (Oct. 13),” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

“Head coach Dan Mullen has been in communication with football players and their parents, and I have had conversations with the Southeastern Conference office, last week’s opponent Texas A&M, and this week’s opponent LSU,” he added. “These circumstances will be re-evaluated by UF Health and the athletic department’s sports medicine staff Wednesday.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Florida UAA announced five new positive cases.

Florida is scheduled to host LSU this weekend.

