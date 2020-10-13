Navigating the hurricane insurance claims process

“There are reasonableness standards and penalties available, if a company acts unreasonable in the processing of a claim. If you have a loss and it’s covered by your insurance and you have evidence if your loss, pictures, receipts, etc., then they have to tender without condition the amount, a reasonable amount, to compensate you, to make you 100% whole for whatever coverage you had available, within a prescribed period of time, or be subject to penalties added onto the amount they owe you. And that generally has a chilling effect on companies acting unreasonably, because there are many class action lawyers out there who are happy to take up the cause of large numbers of policy holders against a company, if it’s a practice that is found to be prevalent,” said Donelon.