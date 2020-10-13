LCCP at Kinder named week three TDL Game of the Week

Kinder meanwhile was able to get it’s week two game in by hosting Opelousas Catholic on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets would start slow before pulling away to down the Vikings, 28-10. The win was the Jackets' first of the 2020 season after falling to St. Louis in week one. In Kinder’s win, the team rushed for over 150 yards with Tylan Ceasar once again leading the way. Ceasar is by far the team’s leading rusher with over 160 rushing yards.