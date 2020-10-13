LCCP at Kinder named week three TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Kinder. The TDL Game of the Week for week three is a matchup of two local teams expected to make noise in the playoffs this year in LCCP and Kinder. According to the Calpreps.com rankings, both teams are considered Top-4 teams in their respective classes.
The Trailblazers come into the game 1-0 after downing Class 5A foe Natchitoches Central 33-13 in week one. The Blazers' week two game vs. 5A semifinalist Zachary would be canceled due to Hurricane Delta.
Kinder meanwhile was able to get it’s week two game in by hosting Opelousas Catholic on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets would start slow before pulling away to down the Vikings, 28-10. The win was the Jackets' first of the 2020 season after falling to St. Louis in week one. In Kinder’s win, the team rushed for over 150 yards with Tylan Ceasar once again leading the way. Ceasar is by far the team’s leading rusher with over 160 rushing yards.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
