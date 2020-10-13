Insurance help center reopens in Lake Charles

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An insurance help center is reopening in Lake Charles.
The Resident Resource Center was originally opened after Hurricane Laura, but is again being opened after Hurricane Delta.
The resource center will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, through Saturday, Oct. 17, and from Monday, Oct. 19, through Saturday, Oct. 24, at Henry Heights Recreation Center, 801 E. School St.
The resource center is a joint effort of the City of Lake Charles and the Louisiana Department of Insurance.
Residents can speak one-on-one with representatives from the Department of Insurance, who are there to help residents understand the terms of their insurance policies, provide insight on the claim filing and adjusting process, and more.
Assistance is also available from by calling 800-259-5300.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.