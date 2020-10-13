Horses in Gillis survive Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Livestock producers are preparing for another hurricane just six weeks after Hurricane Laura.
Renee Jordan moved nine horses to different areas in Louisiana and Texas during the evacuation but because of one horse’s age, a 34-year-old horse named Katy, she had to leave her and two of her friends behind.
“I was anxious for one,” Jordan said. “[Katy] doesn’t load in a trailer. I would have had to sedate her to get her in the trailer, she was safe here, she had the other two with her, I knew the pen was safe and I knew they were in God’s hands right then and thankfully they were.”
Jordan came back to her barn, trees and fences down in Gillis but when she saw her three horses safe,
“I went and did belly scratches on them, and they really like that," Jordan said. "They had eaten because people that I knew that stayed back came and fed them twice a day, I had plenty of water for them.”
Jordan said horses go through a trauma like people do, and was worried for Katy after the storm.
“She didn’t want to pick her head up off the ground,” Jordan said. “Because all that stuff was flying around her, I think she used it as a defense mechanism. Normally, they’ll put their rump toward the wind and things like that. I had the protective mask over her face but she didn’t want to pick her head up off the ground.”
So Jordan did everything she could to provide comfort for Katy.
“I spent a lot of quiet time with her, I brushed her a lot, groomed her a lot, which she loves," Jordan said. “But also the help is that they’re herd animals and I left these other two with them, and so she wasn’t behind by herself. So she had that team camaraderie that people have, you know when they get fearful they don’t go out by themselves, they go in a team and she had her partners with her.”
Katy’s been through Rita, Laura and now Delta, but Jordan is confident they’re safe and has the necessary supplies, shelter and protective masks to help them get through it.
“I just like being able to take care of them and let them know they have a safe place to be."
Jordan hopes to rebuild the pasture and take care of more horses and get the ones displaced back.
“It’s sad, but I know it can be rebuilt and this is a new beginning and I just deal with this one day at a time.”
