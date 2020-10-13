First Alert Forecast: Stronger cold front set to arrive later this week

A significant cold front will move through sometime Friday and the air will be noticeable cooler behind the front! We may see a few scattered showers with the front, but the chance looks low at only 20%. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low 70s especially if the clouds linger into the day as the cooler air arrives. Saturday morning will be the coolest of the season thus far with lows in the mid to upper 40s north of I-10, near 50 along the I-10 corridor, and low to mid 50s at the coast. The afternoon will be perfect with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s. A gradual warming trend begins Sunday, though Sunday still will be very nice with lows in the 50s and highs near 80. Another cold front may arrive early next week, but that is not certain at this time.