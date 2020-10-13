FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Better days ahead this week with low humidity and cooler temperatures

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our first front of the week continues to push southward into the Gulf and temperatures overnight were slower to cool thanks to cloud cover, but lowering humidity values through the day and a nice northerly breeze will kick out what’s left of the clouds and make for a brilliant day with afternoon highs in the lower 80s.
The arrival of drier air and clearer skies this evening will allow temperatures to fall more rapidly through the evening and overnight as lows settle into the 50s by Wednesday morning. A full day of sun tomorrow will make for a fantastic mid-week with highs into the lower 80s but without the added heat index.
A return flow off the Gulf in advance of our next cold front may bring in some clouds and keep temperatures slightly milder for Thursday with the front expected to push through Thursday night into early Friday morning with a few showers. Not much rain is anticipated with this next front either and the chances of rain will quickly diminish after Friday morning once the front moves through.
A much bigger drop in temperatures arrives behind this next front with highs on Friday barely reaching the lower 70s with northern areas dropping into the upper 40s Saturday morning with Lake Charles starting out about 50 degrees. A sunny but cooler weekend returns with highs in the lower 70s Sunday and lows in the lower 50s.
Rain chances begin to return by next Tuesday and Wednesday as yet another front is on the way. The tropics are quiet close to home with only one area east of the Lesser Antilles that has a low chances of development. Regardless of development, wind shear will likely rip whatever is left apart by tomorrow and Thursday and it is no threat to the Gulf.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.