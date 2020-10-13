Crews from Oklahoma surveying damage in Beauregard

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Beauregard Parish officials are letting parish residents know that crews from Oklahoma are in the area assessing damage from Hurricane Delta.
The crews are in Beauregard on a contract with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The crews will be photographing public, commercial, and private properties and will all have proper identification on them.
Their reports will be submitted to the state to account for damage from Hurricane Delta.
