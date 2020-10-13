Acadiana Healthcare, Helping Hands, & United Way to hold healthcare fair and essentials drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Acadiana Healthcare, Helping Hands of Acadiana and United Way of Acadiana will be hosting a healthcare fair and essentials drive on Wednesday, Oct 13.
The event’s purpose is to help Southwest Louisiana residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.
The event will be at Stine Home and Yard in Sulphur from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
There residents will be able to visit with Acadiana Healthcare businesses, learn about services and how they might be able to help you.
Donated essential items will also be available for those in attendance.
Mary Pham, account executive for Amedisys Home, is the main organizer for the event.
“I called a few people and I said ‘hey, I have this idea. Let’s...are you in?’ and I had some really really supportive healthcare professionals in the area that said ‘yeah, I think that’s a great idea, let’s do it.’ So, we planned this and it’s taken about five weeks or so since Hurricane Laura." Pham says. "Normally, a healthcare fair would take about three to six months to plan. So, we really really worked hard. Acadiana has really come together to just show their support for Southwest Louisiana.”
There will also be 1,000 meals served to those in attendance.
