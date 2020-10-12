Jennings homeowners deal with fallen trees from Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As recovery starts over again, some Jennings residents are dealing with heartbreak while others breathe a sigh of relief as they return to their homes.
Mary Legros wasn’t sure what to expect when she came home.
“We decided to leave, and I’m glad we did,” Legros said. “I was expecting more than we actually got. Our house was here. We just had a couple of trees down, and debris to pick up.”
With the number of trees surrounding his daughter’s home, John Watson explained there wasn’t much they could do before Delta hit.
"We looked at this tree before this storm came, just hope and pray it don’t fall. It did,” Watson said.
After moving in just nine days before Delta, Lana Strickland found the storm sent a tree crashing into her home.
"After the eye hit, we hurried on over and saw that my whole house was damaged, and the tree was in fact on my house,” Strickland said. “I think I’m still in shock, deep breaths. It hit actually right there, on my son’s room, so I can’t even imagine what it would’ve done if we stayed to him. I don’t even want to think about it.”
Around 50 homes suffered damages due to fallen trees, according to the Jennings Police Department.
