‘I really think that we’re beating ourselves’ - Orgeron wants to simplify defense

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An uncharacteristic 1-2 start and record-setting stretch of poor defense has one Baton Rouge survey calling for Bo Pelini’s ouster and other LSU fans bracing for what might happen in “The Swamp” on Saturday, Oct. 17 against Florida.
“I really think that we’re beating ourselves,” said Orgeron. “I think when you look at the film, it’s not the other team that but us, we beat ourselves.”
After struggling offensively in its first two games of the season, Missouri seemed to do whatever it wanted, whenever it wanted to do it against LSU. Those Tigers threw it and ran it to the tune of 45 points and a total of 586 yards with a redshirt freshman quarterback. LSU’s effort was labeled “embarrassing” by head coach Ed Orgeron, former players, and fans.
Coach O had a consistent message Monday when it came to cleaning up the defensive mess.
“First of all, we have to simplify and put our players in the best position that we can be. We gotta simplify. I told both Steve and Bo to simplify, make sure that our players can do it. I don’t care if we have to play one defense and one coverage; play it, play it right, do whatever we need to do, put our athletes in a good position and let them make plays. We’re definitely going to simplify it. There’s no question about that. I’m going to make sure that any defenses called, Bo’s going to call the defense. I’m going to make sure any one that’s called that we run it right all week and our guys understand it. If we don’t understand it, we’re not running it," Orgeron explained.
LSU now finds itself backed into a corner. When that occurs, there are typically two varying outcomes. The team either plays above its head and gives a huge effort or the situation spirals completely out of control.
“I just think we need to play up to our capability. I don’t think we need to play over our heads. We got some good players and coaches. We gotta do it right. And I don’t see the other one ever happening,” Orgeron noted.
During the preseason, Coach O and senior safety JaCoby Stevens both said this LSU defense was much farther ahead and better than what the Tigers put on the field last year. After three games, many LSU fans are curious about what they were seeing.
“I know some of you have tried to burn me on that. I get that. It ain’t no big deal. But that’s what I saw, and I told the truth. I didn’t think we played great defense last year. And I brought Bo in. I still think we can have an outstanding defense. I know there’s not a lot of great defense being played in the SEC right now. That’s no excuse. I don’t want to hear that. I want to play great defense at LSU, and we’re going to play great defense one way or another. So the things that I saw, like I always did, I told you all the truth. I thought we were pressuring the quarterback more. I thought we were flying around. I thought we were fitting the run. That’s what I saw in practice. That’s what I told you all,” said Orgeron.
The Tiger defense is giving up an average of nearly 495 yards and 32 points per game. The Gator offense is gaining an average of 464 yards and scoring just over 42 points per game.
Kickoff for LSU at Florida is set for 2:30 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.
