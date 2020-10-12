‘I really think that we’re beating ourselves’ - Orgeron wants to simplify defense

“First of all, we have to simplify and put our players in the best position that we can be. We gotta simplify. I told both Steve and Bo to simplify, make sure that our players can do it. I don’t care if we have to play one defense and one coverage; play it, play it right, do whatever we need to do, put our athletes in a good position and let them make plays. We’re definitely going to simplify it. There’s no question about that. I’m going to make sure that any defenses called, Bo’s going to call the defense. I’m going to make sure any one that’s called that we run it right all week and our guys understand it. If we don’t understand it, we’re not running it," Orgeron explained.