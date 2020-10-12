FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fronts on the way will help bring back the fall feel; no tropical threats

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With another morning of fog development, some reduced visibility will greet you on your morning commute but should give way to quickly clearing sunny skies on this Monday as temperatures again top out a bit above average into the upper 80s with heat indices in the upper 90s. A weak cool front is on the way, the first of two fronts this week.
This front will drop humidity slightly going into Tuesday with lows dropping back into the middle to upper 60s and thankfully passes through dry with no rain expected. This first front of the week is the weaker of the two fronts although more comfortable morning lows in the lower to middle 60s will continue for Wednesday and Thursday as afternoon highs top out in the middle 80s.
Our second front of the week looks to arrive Thursday night into Friday with nothing more than a brief shower or two in spots and a more substantial drop in temperatures by the end of the week. Highs on Friday look to stay in the 70s with lows back in the 50s for the upcoming weekend!
This prolonged stretch of dry weather is just what is needed for the swollen river basins, especially the Calcasieu and Mermentau river basins where further rises downstream of the heaviest rain is expected later this week. Those who live along or near a river should continue to monitor the forecast closely for expected crest heights and times.
The tropics are once again quiet and no tropical development is expected to cause us any problems this week. There is one area in the Atlantic that is highlighted by the National Hurricane Center for possible development well east of the Lesser Antilles, although upper level winds are not conducive for this to form after mid-week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.