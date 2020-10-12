First Alert Forecast: Couple of cold fronts will arrive this week, one will bring noticeable cooler weather

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A weak cold front will move through SWLA sometime Tuesday, but you may not even really notice it when it moves through. Rain looks unlikely with the front and we get little more than a shift in wind direction from it. But a much stronger front will arrive later this week!
Tonight will be warm and muggy with lows only reaching the low to mid 60s from I-10 north, and remaining near 70 at the coast. The weak front will arrive during the day Tuesday; but afternoon highs will still reach the low 80s.
Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the morning with lows in the mid to upper 50s in most areas. Afternoon highs will still reach the low 80s under sunny skies. Thursday will be similar to Wednesday.
A significant cold front will move through sometime Friday and the air will be noticeable cooler behind the front! We may see a few scattered showers with the front, but the chance looks low at only 20%. Afternoon highs will struggle to reach the low 70s especially if the clouds linger into the day as the cooler air arrives.
Saturday morning will be the coolest of the season thus far with lows in the mid to upper 40s north of I-10, near 50 along the I-10 corridor, and low to mid 50s at the coast. The afternoon will be perfect with sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.
A gradual warming trend begins Sunday, though Sunday still will be very nice with lows in the 50s and highs near 80.
Next week will be warmer with highs back to the low 80s and lows in the 60s. Another cold front may arrive mid to late next week, but that is not certain at this time.
And unfortunately, we are still in hurricane season, though there are NO threats to SWLA at this time. We are watching an area of disturbed weather east of the Lesser Antilles and this could develop as it moves west-northwest. Computer models are trying to show something in the Gulf next week, though that is not certain at this time. Remember that models may show storms that never develop, so until there is an actual storm to track do not worry about what models are showing over a week away! The 7 Stormteam will continue to track this for you and will keep you updated.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
