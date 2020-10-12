First Alert Forecast: Couple of cold fronts will arrive this week, one will bring noticeable cooler weather

And unfortunately, we are still in hurricane season, though there are NO threats to SWLA at this time. We are watching an area of disturbed weather east of the Lesser Antilles and this could develop as it moves west-northwest. Computer models are trying to show something in the Gulf next week, though that is not certain at this time. Remember that models may show storms that never develop, so until there is an actual storm to track do not worry about what models are showing over a week away! The 7 Stormteam will continue to track this for you and will keep you updated.