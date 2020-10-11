Update from Memorial Health System

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Matt Felder, Director of Communications, Marketing at Memorial Health System has given an update on their services in the aftermath of Hurricane Delta.
Despite Hurricanes Laura & Delta testing our physical, mental, and spiritual aptitude, Memorial is still here for you.
On Monday, October 13, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s services at 1701 Oak Park Blvd. will be open as usual (except for radiation oncology and sleep lab appointments which will be rescheduled). All other appointments such as outpatient diagnostic imaging, lab, cardiology, cath lab and surgical procedures will take place.
All Memorial Medical Group physician offices in the medical office buildings at Memorial Hospital, as well as the 4345 Nelson Rd. physician offices, scheduled appointments are still on. If you need to cancel, please contact your physician’s office and leave a message.
Memorial for Women and the adjacent medical office building on that campus hope to resume services very soon, awaiting restoration of power. We anticipate that to happen shortly, however, until then, all expectant mothers in active labor should go to the Memorial Hospital ER until further notice.
