Roads flooded in SWLA post-Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hurricane Laura brought wind damage, but six weeks later, Hurricane Delta dumped several inches of rain on Southwest Louisiana.
“The east side of the parish seems to have had worse damage,” CPSO Sheriff Tony Mancuso said. "Although there’s damage all over the parish, they had the worst part of it.”
Residents who evacuated are coming back to see what the natural disaster left again, attempting to drive through flooded areas.
High water vehicles patrolled the Moss Bluff area Saturday afternoon. Twelve hours after KPLC’s wall-to-wall coverage Friday night, the waters were still high in Coffey, Sutherland and North Perkins Ferry Road.
“The rapids, when the creeks are flowing across the road are going across pretty fast and they’re getting deeper," Sgt. Michael Dickerson said. "It doesn’t take very much water to float a car and not only puts you in danger, it puts the rescues in danger trying to get to you.”
Those who tried to brave floodwaters drove through at least two to three feet of high water Saturday afternoon.
Dickerson said drivers who get stuck may not be able to reach rescue with no communication service and may be harder to find when the sun goes down.
Sheriff Mancuso echoed Dickerson’s concern.
“There are some places in different pockets of town that there’s still water over the roadways," Mancuso said. "So, they can come home and they need to be prepared for that. They need to be prepared that they may not be able to get to their home yet.”
Although the water is draining in parts of Southwest Louisiana, officials warn the public to be prepared to turn around.
“I don’t want to see our community disperse and move to other places. I want our people to stay here and rebuild and let’s move forward," Mancuso said.
Sgt. Dickerson said some of the rescue calls were medical related issues or doing welfare checks for people who were concerned about loved ones stranded.
A few of the calls were about cars flooded but Mancuso said rescue teams got them out and there were no deaths.
