FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues, a cool down is in sight by the end of the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another nice afternoon after a rather cloudy start to the day, but sunshine has been the main story for our Sunday afternoon. Temperatures have warmed back into the middle and upper 80′s and it’s been muggy as dew points have climbed into the middle and upper 60′s.
Throughout the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly drop as we see mostly clear skies as high pressure continues to settle in over the area. The mugginess will continue to be around this evening, but temperatures will be falling back into the middle and upper 70′s. Much like last night we will be above average overnight as lows will only drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Good news remains that rain is not in the forecast as high pressure keeps things clear and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. For our Monday another warm afternoon is in store as highs climb into the middle and upper 80′s with muggy conditions as we still get westerly winds being brought into the area. Plenty of sunshine is in store for those who are continuing to clean up, but remember to have plenty of water and sunscreen to help stay hydrated and protected from the sun.
Moving into the middle of the week we can expect to see a slight drop in highs as we are back into the lower and middle 80′s for Tuesday and Wednesday as we see a few more clouds moving into the region ahead of a front that looks to move through late Thursday into Friday. As of now rain chances remain low with only an isolated chance to see a stray shower or storm moving through as we head into Thursday evening and then sunshine returns for the day on Friday. Winds will then shift out of the northwest and that will bring in cooler and drier air as highs then drop back into the middle and upper 70′s, which looks to stick around through next weekend. Overnight lows will be much cooler as well as lows fall back into the middle 50′s for next weekend. So much more seasonable temperatures are on the way behind the front.
As for the tropics the Gulf is remaining quiet and no development is expect over the coming days there. I know social media has been talking about another system, but that poses no threat to our area at the time and conditions are unfavorable for the system as it moves westward over the next several days. For now stay cool for the next couple of days and cooler weather is in sight as well as plenty of sunshine. Have a great rest of the weekend and a great start to the new week!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
