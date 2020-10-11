FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer weather continues, a cool down is in sight by the end of the week

Throughout the rest of the evening we can expect temperatures to slowly drop as we see mostly clear skies as high pressure continues to settle in over the area. The mugginess will continue to be around this evening, but temperatures will be falling back into the middle and upper 70′s. Much like last night we will be above average overnight as lows will only drop into the upper 60′s and lower 70′s. Good news remains that rain is not in the forecast as high pressure keeps things clear and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. For our Monday another warm afternoon is in store as highs climb into the middle and upper 80′s with muggy conditions as we still get westerly winds being brought into the area. Plenty of sunshine is in store for those who are continuing to clean up, but remember to have plenty of water and sunscreen to help stay hydrated and protected from the sun.