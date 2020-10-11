CPSO arrest Bell City woman for aggravated 2nd-degree battery

BELL CITY, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a residence off HWY 101 in Bell City in reference to a shooting at approximately 4 p.m. on October 10.
When deputies arrived they observed the victim to be suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds. After further investigation deputies learned the victim’s girlfriend, Angela S. Leonard, 57, of Bell City was responsible for the shooting, according to CPSO spokesperson Kayla Vincent.
Leonard was located outside near the residence where the shooting occurred; she was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to speak with detectives, according to Vincent.
According to Vincent, when detectives spoke with Leonard, she admitted to shooting the victim. She was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with aggravated 2nd-degree battery.
Judge Ron Ware set her bond at $30,000.
According to Vincent, the victim was transported to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition. CPSO Detective Casey Lafargue is the lead investigator on this case.
