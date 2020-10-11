Calcasieu Parish school closure update

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has released an update on their schools and the damages they took from Hurricane Delta.
Like most of our Southwest Louisiana community, our schools and facilities were not in the best position for another hurricane just weeks after the hit of Hurricane Laura. We were fortunate in that we did not receive surface flooding in any of our schools. However, water did enter our schools due to temporary roofs leaking or blowing off during Hurricane Delta’s strong winds and rain.
Assessments should be complete by tonight, and our restoration contractors are back on site. We anticipate being able to open a number of schools by the end of the week, and we will be sharing that information over the next two days as able. These openings are dependent on the drying progress reported by contractors.
Our students that had returned to school before Hurricane Delta were beginning to fall into a normal routine, and we certainly want that for all of our students as soon as possible. We can’t wait for all of our campuses to be ready for students within the next few weeks.
