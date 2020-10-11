Allen Parish suffers extreme flooding post Hurricane Delta

Ciara Smith, an Allen Parish resident, lives in a flood-prone area and evacuated for Hurricane Delta. Coming back, she doesn’t know what to expect.



"I have small kids, so I am just trying to stay strong for them. they are all under five. I just have to stay strong for them,” Smith said.



Remaining strong and patient are key moving forward. Sheriff Hebert says Allen Parish might not have the resources other Parish’s do, but they are managing.



“We do have a homeland security person that works for me, but it would be nice to have a team of it, but the reality of it is that we get it done. And whatever else 2020 decides to throw at us, we’ll get that done too,” Hebert addressed.



Sheriff Hebert says he doesn’t believe anyone in Allen Parish is stranded and in harm’s way, but if so, call the Sheriff’s Office for help.