Waste Management to resume normal collection in SWLA

“Waste Management will resume collection services for our valued residential, commercial and roll-off customers serviced from our Lake Charles site, beginning Monday, October 12,” said District Manager Domenick DiPaolo, WM of Lake Charles, Louisiana. “Together, with the citizens of Southwest Louisiana, we will continue with the enormous recovery efforts resulting from two powerful hurricanes. With our focus on ‘Safety 1st,' we appreciate the cooperation of our customers and the guidance of our local officials, in implementing safe and efficient recovery plans.”