Waste Management to resume normal collection in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waste Management has announced that they plan to resume normal collection services in SWLA on Monday, October 12.
Collection routes will run on your next scheduled collection day, weather and road conditions permitting.
“Waste Management will resume collection services for our valued residential, commercial and roll-off customers serviced from our Lake Charles site, beginning Monday, October 12,” said District Manager Domenick DiPaolo, WM of Lake Charles, Louisiana. “Together, with the citizens of Southwest Louisiana, we will continue with the enormous recovery efforts resulting from two powerful hurricanes. With our focus on ‘Safety 1st,' we appreciate the cooperation of our customers and the guidance of our local officials, in implementing safe and efficient recovery plans.”
· Place normal household garbage and trash, such as food refuse, diapers and regular household waste at curbside and separate from storm debris.
· Storm debris, including tree limbs, carpet, carpet padding, aluminum and wood fencing, and household furniture and appliances should be placed curbside in separate piles, apart from the household garbage and trash.
· All customers affected in the area are encouraged to visit https://www.wm.com/weather-alert/index.jsp for additional information about impacted service routes.
