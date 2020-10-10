Mandatory evacuation still in place for Beauregard

BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - A mandatory evacuation will stay in place for Beauregard Parish, but residents who want to return home will not be stopped.
Residents need to be aware of the following conditions:
· There is no power throughout the parish and no timeline is set for when it will be restored.
· There is rising water, particularly in the Bundick Lake area and in the southeastern part of the parish.
· There are still roadway blockages and hazards to include low-hanging power lines, trees, standing and running water.
· There is a shortage of availability of fuel in the city and in the parish.
· Boil advisories are in place for most of the parish.
Should you return, use caution when traveling throughout the parish, and expect possible long waits for fuel when it becomes available.
