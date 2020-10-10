LIVE: Hurricane Delta updates - Oct. 10, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Live updates on Hurricane Delta.
8:00 a.m. - We spoke with Chief Deputy Chris Ivey this morning about what he’s seeing in Jeff Davis Parish following the storm.
7:40 a.m. - BECi says about 41,141 SWLA and Vernon customers are currently without power.
Calcasieu: 12,200
Allen: 5,500
Beauregard: 14,900
Jeff Davis: 341
Vernon: 8,200
7:10 a.m. - Entergy says that about 75,000 SWLA and Vernon customers are currently without power.
Calcasieu: 65,013
Allen: 148
Beauregard: 7
Jeff Davis: 9,135
Cameron: 539
Vernon: 200
6:45 a.m. - We spoke with Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso about what he’s seeing in the wake of the storm.
6:35 a.m. - We spoke with Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson about what he’s seeing in the wake of the storm.
6:30 a.m. - Cleco has released its outage numbers showing about 18,000 outages across SWLA and Vernon Parishes.
Calcasieu: 2,428
Allen: 5,675
Beauregard: 5,065
Jeff Davis: 39
Vernon: 5,131
5:00 a.m. - We have a list of impassible roads provided by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office HERE.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.