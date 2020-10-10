LIVE: Hurricane Delta updates - Oct. 10, 2020

LIVE: Hurricane Delta updates - Oct. 10, 2020
Hurricane Delta recovery (Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | October 10, 2020 at 6:34 AM CDT - Updated October 10 at 8:12 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Live updates on Hurricane Delta.

\Burst embed code:

8:00 a.m. - We spoke with Chief Deputy Chris Ivey this morning about what he’s seeing in Jeff Davis Parish following the storm.

KPLC Sunrise Interview: Chief Deputy Chris Ivey - Oct. 10, 2020

7:40 a.m. - BECi says about 41,141 SWLA and Vernon customers are currently without power.

Calcasieu: 12,200

Allen: 5,500

Beauregard: 14,900

Jeff Davis: 341

Vernon: 8,200

7:10 a.m. - Entergy says that about 75,000 SWLA and Vernon customers are currently without power.

Calcasieu: 65,013

Allen: 148

Beauregard: 7

Jeff Davis: 9,135

Cameron: 539

Vernon: 200

6:45 a.m. - We spoke with Calcasieu Sheriff Tony Mancuso about what he’s seeing in the wake of the storm.

KPLC Sunrise Interview - Sheriff Tony Mancuso - Oct. 10, 2020

6:35 a.m. - We spoke with Cameron Sheriff Ron Johnson about what he’s seeing in the wake of the storm.

KPLC Sunrise Interview - Sheriff Ron Johnson - Oct. 10, 2020

6:30 a.m. - Cleco has released its outage numbers showing about 18,000 outages across SWLA and Vernon Parishes.

Calcasieu: 2,428

Allen: 5,675

Beauregard: 5,065

Jeff Davis: 39

Vernon: 5,131

5:00 a.m. - We have a list of impassible roads provided by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office HERE.

Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.