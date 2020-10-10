FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Impassible roads and high water

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office has released a list of impassible roadways. This list will be updated as new information is released.
They say several roads are blocked due to downed power lines, trees, flooding, and major debris left in the wake of Hurricane Delta.
The I-10 bridge is also closed in both directions of travel due to multiple wrecks.
DOTD also has a list of road closures across the state that can be found HERE.
Lake Charles
• Ryan Street / East Street - Water over the roadway at 10/9/2020 09:56 hours
• Kirkman Street / 8th Street - Water over the roadway but still passable 10/9/2020 at 10:50hours.
• 200 block of W. Hale Street - Water over the roadway but still passable 10/9/2020 at10:57 hours.
• Dolby Street / Petticoat Lane - Water over the roadway but still passable 10/9/2020 at11:41 hours.
• Highway 14 north of McNeese Street – Water over the roadway but passable.
• Highway 14 south of McNeese Street - Debris in the roadway but still passable 10/9/2020at 12:30 hours.
• Lake Street and Gauthier Road - Debris in the roadway but still passable 10/9/2020 at1230 hours.
• Highway 90 / Highway 14 - Debris in the roadway but still passable 10/9/2020 at 1240hours.
• Granger Street / East Street - Power lines over the roadway; unknown if passable.
• Common Street / Red Davis McCollister – SB on Common, a large portable storage building is blocking the roadway. 10/9/2020 2300 hours. Possibly moved north toward common and Fontenot as of 02:20 hours.
• L Benoit Road / Big Lake Road – Tree in the roadway; unknown if passable. 10/9/20202300 hours.
• 5120 Nelson Road – An abandoned stalled vehicle in the roadway.
• Nelson Road from Country Club to Gauthier – Standing water near Smith Trailer park but passable.
• Nelson Road from Country Club to Interstate I-210 is clear.
• Nelson Road and Sale – Steel support cable for a power pole is in the roadway but passable.
• Nelson Road to Ryan Street / Ryan to McNeese / McNeese to Highway 14 clear.
• Lake Street / Gauthier Road – Debris on the roadway but passable.
• Sparrow Lane / Swan Drive – Boat is blocking the roadway – Impassable as of 00:10
• Enterprise Boulevard from College Street to Oak Park is clear.
• Lake Street from Interstate I-210 to 12th Street – Passable but with debris on the roadway.
• West Prien Lake Road / Villa Drive – Tree across the roadway. Impassable.
• Oak Park Boulevard to 2nd Avenue is clear.
• Southbound Lake Street to Michael Debakey is clear.
• Low lying power lines on Broad Street near Cappo Road.
• I-10 Bridge is closed for both directions of travel due to multiple wrecks as of 01:50hours. UPDATE: Bridge blocked westbound as of 05:10
• Gauthier Road near Vincent Reed Road – Power pole blocking the roadway and low-hanging power lines.
• Gauthier Road at Fairfax – Impassable due to water.
• Corbina near east Tank Farm Road – Impassable due to water.
• Tank Farm Road from Nelson to Lake Street – Impassable due to water.
• Highway 14 East-west of Highway 397 – Standing water and power pole in the westbound lane. Passable using the eastbound lane.
• Intersection of Highway 14 East and Highway 397 – All stop signs are down.
• Highway 14 East and Central Drive – Trees down in the westbound lane but passable.
• Highway 14 East and Western Drive – Trees partially blocking the roadway but passable.
• North Prairie View Drive – Impassable due to water.
• East Prien Lake / Derek Drive – Impassable due to water.
• Vermillion Drive – Impassable due to water.• Lake Street / Lafitte Drive – Power lines down blocking both lanes.
• Bank Street / 7th Street – Flooding with a large Conex box blocking the roadway
• 5th Avenue – Impassable due to water.
Moss Bluff
• Armistead Lane has heavy flooding as of 1900 hours.
• Dunn Ferry Road – Passable as of 02:37 hours.
• Campfire Road and Willow Drive has water over the roadway.
• Topsy Road is flooding near Gillis Elementary School.
• Tupelo Lane water over the roadway.
• Birdnest Road has flooding as of 2100 hours. • Musser Road water over the roadway. Some residences have water up to the doorway.
• Crawford and Belfield flooding over due to the nearby gully spilling over.
• Idlebrook has water over the roadway.• North Perkins Ferry Road from Gillis Cutoff to Joe Miller – Impassable as of 01:32hours.
• Coffey Road – Impassable without a high water vehicle.
• Sutherland Road near Bordelon Road – Impassable due to water
• Highway 3059 as debris throughout the roadway but passable.
• Corbello Road / Highway 3059 – Blocked by pine trees.
Westlake
• Isle of Capris Boulevard west of Mike Hooks Road – Westbound lane blocked by railroad ties in the roadway.
Iowa
• 303 Shelby Drive has heavy flooding as recently as 2030 hours.
• Bebee Road has water over the roadway.
• South Welty Avenue has water over the roadway.
• David Street and North Lightner Avenue has water over the roadway.
• Highway 383 from the Parish moving south toward Highway 90 is clear.
• Highway 90 west of Packing House Road – Two bridges have water over the roadway.
• 6601 Ward Line Road – Impassable due to water.
Bell City / Hayes
• Highway 397 south of Highway 90 is impassable due to high water over the roadway.
Sulphur
• W. Dave Dugas Road/ Choupique Road - Power lines over the roadway; not passable 10/9/20 at 1530 hours.
• W. Dave Dugas Road/ Pete Seay Road - Power lines over the roadway.
• 2826 Pete Seay Road – Tree in the roadway.
• 2717 Pete Seay Road – Tree in the roadway.
• Carlyss Dr. East of Rouses Market-Road heavily flooded; not passable 10/9/2020 at 2300 hours.
• 1772 West Houston River Road – Power lines hanging in the air and trees blocking the roadway west of the railroad tracks.
• Highway 90 W is clear from Sulphur to Highway 109 S.
• High Hope Road – Clear from Highway 27 to Anthony Ferry.
• Houston River Road – Multiple trees between Anthony Ferry and Highway 27.
• 3500 Block of Anthony Ferry – Water over the roadway but passable.
• Old Spanish Trail – Impassable due to high water. Two telephone poles in the roadway.
• 3148 Old Spanish Trail – Low power line crossing the roadway.
• 500 Block of Bankens Road – Tree across the roadway. Impassable.
• Highway 27 from N. Cities Service Highway to the Parish line is clear.
• Interstate I-10 Exit 26 to Highway 90 W – Impassable without highwater vehicle.
• Highway 90 W from PPG Drive to N. Cities Service Highway – Passable as of 03:06hours.
• Interstate I-10 Westbound from Sulphur to the Sabine Turnaround – Passable with several vehicles along the road shoulders.
• W Cal Boulevard – Impassable due to water.
• Thompson Road at Golden – Impassable due to water between W Dave Dugas and Walker as of 03:11 hours.
• 4279 Thompson Road – Water crossing over the roadway but passable.
• Mini Ranch Lane – Impassable due to water over the roadway.
• Ranchette Drive – Impassable due to water and debris on the roadway.
• Brady Street – Impassable due to water over the roadway.
• 700 Block of Holbrook Park Road – Impassable. Trees and power lines down.
• 700 Block of Jim Pickens Road – Tree over the roadway. Impassable.
• 100 Block of Buhler Station Road – Water over the roadway in the southbound lane.
• Houston River Road / Pine Needle Drive – Tree blocking the eastbound lane.
• Junius Road at J Clophus Road – Underwater.
• 417 Landry Street – Tree in the roadway as well as a low hanging power line.
• 1580 Currie Drive – Water over the roadway but passable for trucks and SUVs.DeQuincy
• Highway 12 clear from DeQuincy to Starks as of 03:32 hours.
Starks
• Highway 12 at Mile Marker 17 – Tree across the roadway. Passable by using the south road shoulder only.
Vinton
• Highway 109 and Line Road - Large tree in the roadway; not passable 10/9/2020 at 1401 hours
• Highway 109 S / Nibletts Bluff Rd - Tree across the roadway; unknown if passable.
• Highway 109 S / Red Dean Road – Tree in the roadway just south of Red Dean.
• Highway 109 S / Bennett Road – Tree removed. Highway 109 clear all the way to highway 12.
• Edgerly DeQuincy Road south of Navajo Trail – Tree across the southbound lane.
• Robinson Cutoff at Big Woods Road – Impassable due to water.
