FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big improvement through the day today as post-Delta cleanup and assessment begins

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news is that we are DONE with any further impacts from Hurricane Delta as the last of the impacts exited the area overnight. First light brings the assessment and clean-up as the area is again faced with widespread power outages. As the sun comes up, the winds will continue to relax a bit more and be even calmer by this afternoon and evening as a west to southwesterly wind between 10 and 15 continues through the first half of the day.