FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big improvement through the day today as post-Delta cleanup and assessment begins

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The good news is that we are DONE with any further impacts from Hurricane Delta as the last of the impacts exited the area overnight. First light brings the assessment and clean-up as the area is again faced with widespread power outages. As the sun comes up, the winds will continue to relax a bit more and be even calmer by this afternoon and evening as a west to southwesterly wind between 10 and 15 continues through the first half of the day.
Tonight will bring mostly clear skies with a starlit night and lows in the middle to upper 60s. The forecast does unfortunately warm up a bit more as we head in to Sunday and Monday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be closer to 70 Sunday and Monday nights but there is a cool front on the way next week.
We’ll get some help from Mother Nature as a front moves through next Tuesday, mostly likely without any rain, dropping lows back into upper 50s to lower 60s with highs closer to the lower 80s. There are good things ahead as there are no significant rain chances ahead over the next 10 days.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.