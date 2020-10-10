FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon full of sunshine, the nice weather continues into next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A nice afternoon as we have seen plenty of sunshine and drier air working in behind Delta. Good news is quiet weather will be settling in and that will lead to warm temperatures and plenty of sun to start the new week.
Temperatures have warmed back into the lower and middle 80′s this afternoon, but it feels amazing outside thanks to the drier air that has moved in. As we move through the evening we will see temperatures slowly falling back into the middle 70′s under clear skies. Overnight will be a cool one as we see temperatures falling back into the middle and upper 60′s for our Sunday morning. That’s right where we should be for this time of year and sunshine will be the big story as we head into Sunday afternoon. Highs will be similar to what we saw for our Saturday as we are back into the middle and upper 80′s with a light breeze out of the north helping to keep the dew points much lower. That will be the common theme moving into the new week as well as rain chances will be extremely low all the way through the middle and ending part of next week.
As we move into Monday and the first half of the week sunshine will be what we are tracking as well as comfortable temperatures both overnight and during the afternoon. Overnight lows will be back into the middle and upper 60′s through Thursday morning before we see a slight drop into late next week. Highs during the afternoon will be in the middle to upper 80′s, which is slightly above average but overall still very comfortable. Clouds will begin to build as we head into the middle of the week as slightly higher moisture values look to work there way in ahead of a front that will be pushing in as we head into late week.
As of now rain chances remain very low through the week even as the front pushes through as moisture will be limited. Our temperatures will be what we watch as they will be cooling down according to the latest guidance as highs next weekend will be in the upper 70′s with lows in the upper 50′s for inland areas to near 60 the further south you go. The best news of all is the Gulf remains quiet and no threats are expected over the next several days. Have a great Saturday and Sunday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
