FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A beautiful afternoon full of sunshine, the nice weather continues into next week

Temperatures have warmed back into the lower and middle 80′s this afternoon, but it feels amazing outside thanks to the drier air that has moved in. As we move through the evening we will see temperatures slowly falling back into the middle 70′s under clear skies. Overnight will be a cool one as we see temperatures falling back into the middle and upper 60′s for our Sunday morning. That’s right where we should be for this time of year and sunshine will be the big story as we head into Sunday afternoon. Highs will be similar to what we saw for our Saturday as we are back into the middle and upper 80′s with a light breeze out of the north helping to keep the dew points much lower. That will be the common theme moving into the new week as well as rain chances will be extremely low all the way through the middle and ending part of next week.