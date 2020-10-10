LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says it is safe for residents to return home but that they should still take precautions when traveling.
“Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies have completed initial assessments and it is safe for residents of Calcasieu Parish to return to their homes,” says Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “Please be cautious due to flooding and debris in the roadways and be sure to check on road closures before you return.”
You can find a list of road closures due to high water and debris HERE.
