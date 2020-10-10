BECi suffers substantial damage from Delta

BEAUREGARD, La. (KPLC) - In a recent Facebook post, Beauregard Electric Cooperative Inc. announced that they have once again sustained substantial damage to their infrastructure.
As of 10 p.m. Friday, BECi lost power to all meters, an event seen for the third time in its 80 plus year history - including Hurricanes Rita in 2005, Hurricane Laura six weeks ago and Hurricane Delta.
BECi says their electric cooperative is strong and resilient. With the help of more than 1,200 line-workers, power was restored to members in just 36 days, and now, they will attack their service territory with tenacity and strength.
“Our members were so supportive through Hurricane Laura, and I have confidence that we will have that support through this restoration effort as well. Our crews will join forces again with other states to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” said Kay Fox, vice president of marketing and member services.
BECi has started to assess the damage, but they will not release any time-frame for power restoration. Once the assessment is complete, BECi will announce more details.
