Sulphur Police investigating Thursday homicide on Peck St.

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been accused of murder after allegedly running over his girlfriend during an argument, according to the Sulphur Police Department.
Capt. Jason Gully says officers were dispatched to Peck St. in Sulphur after receiving a report that a woman had been struck with a vehicle around 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 8. 2020.
During their investigation, officers determined that Colin Simien and his girlfriend, Brandi Thomas, had got into an argument over evacuating for Hurricane Delta.
Thomas was allegedly standing next to the open door of her vehicle when Semien got into the driver’s seat and put the vehicle in reverse, knocking Tomas down with the open door. Simien then allegedly continued to drive in reverse until he hit a tree in the yard across the street before putting the vehicle back in drive, accelerating, and striking Thomas with the vehicle which trapped her under it. Officers say Simien then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.
An ambulance was able to take Thomas to a local hospital, however, she later died as a result of her injuries.
Simien was later located and arrested for second-degree murder. He has been booked into the Sulphur City Jail with a bond of $300,000 set by Judge Ware.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.