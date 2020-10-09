LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Live updates on Hurricane Delta.
2 p.m. update: Hurricane Delta remains a Cat 2. Likely to hit landfall about 6 p.m. Winds decrease, but still Category 2 hurricane.
1:45 p.m.: Look at I-10 in Lake Charles.
1:20 p.m.: There have now been two major wrecks on I-10 today, both involving 18-wheelers in the curve near Fruge Street. Please stay safe if you’ve got to be on the road.
A crash in the westbound happened this morning, and a crash in the eastbound lanes happened this afternoon.
All lanes are currently open.
1 p.m. update: Hurricane Delta is now a Category 2 hurricane.
Here is the governor’s news conference:
