LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Delta
Tracking Delta (Source: KPLC)
By Johnathan Manning | October 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM CDT - Updated October 9 at 2:04 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Live updates on Hurricane Delta.

2 p.m. update: Hurricane Delta remains a Cat 2. Likely to hit landfall about 6 p.m. Winds decrease, but still Category 2 hurricane.

1:45 p.m.: Look at I-10 in Lake Charles.

1:20 p.m.: There have now been two major wrecks on I-10 today, both involving 18-wheelers in the curve near Fruge Street. Please stay safe if you’ve got to be on the road.

A crash in the westbound happened this morning, and a crash in the eastbound lanes happened this afternoon.

All lanes are currently open.

An 18-wheeler crashes in the curve of I-10 as Hurricane Delta approaches Lake Charles. (Source: Louisiana State Police)

1 p.m. update: Hurricane Delta is now a Category 2 hurricane.

Here is the governor’s news conference:

