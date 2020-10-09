Lake Charles issues curfew and precautionary boil advisory for Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has issued a curfew and precautionary boil advisory ahead of Hurricane Delta’s landfall starting Oct. 9, 2020.
The curfew will be in effect from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. and will remain in place until further notice.
A precautionary boil advisory has also been issued that will take effect at noon today. The advisory is to prepare the city’s water system for anticipated high winds. There will be an announcement once the advisory is rescinded.
