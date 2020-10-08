U-Haul offering 30 days of free self storage ahead of Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage to Louisiana residents that are impacted by Hurricane Delta.
“Parts of Louisiana are still recovering from Hurricane Laura which hit just 6 weeks ago,” said Jerry Bowden, U-Haul Company of South Central Louisiana president. “As folks prepare their homes and make plans, we urge anyone in low-lying areas to take advantage of our disaster relief assistance.”
Earlier this week, U-Haul made the following 12 southern Louisiana facilities available to offer assistance:
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Oakwood - No. 4 Westbank Expressway, Gretna, LA 70053, (504) 368-1965
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Hammond Square - 1915 SW Railroad Ave., Hammond, LA 70403, (985) 345-3066
· U-Haul Moving & Storage of Lapalco Blvd. - 2340 Lapalco Blvd., Harvey, LA 70058, (504) 368-7823
· U-Haul Moving & Storage of Houma - 133 Monarch Drive, Houma, LA 70364, (985) 868-5224
· U-Haul Moving & Storage of Kenner - 2828 Marietta St., Kenner, LA 70062, (504) 468-3444
· U-Haul Moving & Storage of Marrero - 7201 Westbank Expressway, Marrero, LA 70072, (504) 349-0969
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Causeway Blvd. - 3800 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002, (504) 837-4122
· U-Haul Moving & Storage of Metairie at Central Ave. - 1019 Central Ave., Metairie, LA 70001, (504) 737-0916
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Michoud Blvd. - 4449 Michoud Blvd., New Orleans, LA 70129, (504) 254-1140
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at St. Claude Ave. - 2936 St. Claude Ave., New Orleans, LA 70117, (504) 947-8204
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tulane Ave. - 2801 Tulane Ave., New Orleans, LA 70119, (504) 821-3300
· U-Haul Moving & Storage of Gentilly - 6210 Chef Menteur Hwy., New Orleans, LA 70126, (504) 246-9011
People seeking more information about the U-Haul disaster relief program or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating location:
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Greenwell Springs Road - 8415 Greenwell Springs Road, Baton Rouge, LA 70814, (225) 424-5995
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastex Freeway & Lawrence Exit - 8161 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, TX 77708, (409) 892-1184
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at I-10 and College - 3885 Milam St., Beaumont, TX 77701, (409) 833-4358
· U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kaliste Saloom - 700 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, LA 70508, (337) 443-4637
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.