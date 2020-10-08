TDL Week 2: Hurricane Delta shakes up schedule

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - High School football, along with Touchdown Live, were set to build upon week one offering another epic week of action. However, due to Hurricane Delta’s arrival on Friday, the LHSAA weel two schedule was turned on its head.
All local teams moved up games or canceled matchups this week. Our TDL Game of the Week, St. Louis at Welsh was one of those games that will no longer be played.
Below is the full list of games taking place in week two.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
· Iowa 45, Marksville 13 - FINAL
· Albany 38, DeQuincy 28 - FINAL
· South Beauregard 58, Iota 56 - F/5 OT
· St. Mary 20, Oakdale 13 - FINAL
· Lake Arthur 48, Vinton 21 - FINAL
· Kinder 28, Opelousas Catholic 10 - FINAL
· Grand Lake 42, Merryville 6 - FINAL
· Jennings 59, Cecilia 49 - FINAL
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
· Pineville (1-0) at Leesville (0-1)
· Grant (1-0) at Pickering (1-0)
CANCELED GAMES
East Feliciana at Westlake
Green Oaks at DeRidder
Hamilton Christian at Basile
Sulphur at Acadiana
St. Louis at Welsh
LCCP at Zachary
Sacred Heart at Rosepine
Oberlin at Gueydan
OFF WEEK
East Beauregard
To get the most information this High School football season you can download our KPLC 7Sports Game Time app.
Copyright 2020 KPLC. All rights reserved.