TDL Week 2: Hurricane Delta shakes up schedule

TDL Week 2 - Oct 7, 2020
By Brady Renard and Taylor Verrico | October 7, 2020 at 11:15 PM CDT - Updated October 7 at 11:15 PM

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - High School football, along with Touchdown Live, were set to build upon week one offering another epic week of action. However, due to Hurricane Delta’s arrival on Friday, the LHSAA weel two schedule was turned on its head.

All local teams moved up games or canceled matchups this week. Our TDL Game of the Week, St. Louis at Welsh was one of those games that will no longer be played.

Below is the full list of games taking place in week two.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7

· Iowa 45, Marksville 13 - FINAL

· Albany 38, DeQuincy 28 - FINAL

· South Beauregard 58, Iota 56 - F/5 OT

· St. Mary 20, Oakdale 13 - FINAL

· Lake Arthur 48, Vinton 21 - FINAL

· Kinder 28, Opelousas Catholic 10 - FINAL

· Grand Lake 42, Merryville 6 - FINAL

· Jennings 59, Cecilia 49 - FINAL

THURSDAY, OCT. 8

· Pineville (1-0) at Leesville (0-1)

· Grant (1-0) at Pickering (1-0)

CANCELED GAMES

East Feliciana at Westlake

Green Oaks at DeRidder

Hamilton Christian at Basile

Sulphur at Acadiana

St. Louis at Welsh

LCCP at Zachary

Sacred Heart at Rosepine

Oberlin at Gueydan

OFF WEEK

East Beauregard

