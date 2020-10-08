SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 7, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 7, 2020.
Raymond Gerard Brown, 28, Amite: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gemelle Darnae Washington, 28, Amite: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime; first offense possession of a stolen firearm; first offense possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia; attempt and conspiracy; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.
Dillon Kade Vallaire, 24, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Joseph Ellis Bias, 24, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; strangulation; child endangerment; first-degree rape; attempted first-degree rape; attempted aggravated battery.
Carla Jean Istre, 41, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Joshowa Howard Holly, 41, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
