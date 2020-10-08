LSU travels to Columbia, Mo. to play its first game at Mizzou

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers hit the road Thursday, Oct. 8 for the second of three straight SEC road games after their scheduled contest with Missouri shifted sites with the approach of Hurricane Delta.
The buses were waiting outside the operations building Thursday afternoon so the team could board right after practice and the players didn’t seem to have a problem with it. The Tigers arrived Thursday evening in Columbia to get ready to make their final preparations Friday.
LSU wasn’t going to have classes on Friday anyway and the student-athletes can get two nights of rest before an early call Saturday morning for that 11 a.m. kickoff. It will be LSU’s first time ever playing a football game in Columbia, Mo.
WAFB’s Jacques Doucet boarded a plane at 6 a.m. to set the scene for what should be a very interesting weekend in the Show Me State.
LSU is a three-touchdown favorite for the second straight week on the road. The game will be shown on the SEC Network Alternate Channel.
LSU is 1-1 all-time against Missouri and this will be the second time the teams have met since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012. LSU beat Missouri, 42-7, in that 2016 game. The only other meeting between the teams came in the 1978 Liberty Bowl (Missouri won 20-15).
