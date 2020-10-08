HURRICANE DELTA: What you need to know Thursday, October 8

Mandatory evacuations issued for Calcasieu Parish, Jeff Davis Parish, Beauregard, Allen and most of Cameron Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta. For details click here.
Dial 211 to find locations for bus pick up to evacuate
Dial 911 if you need transportation to a bus pick up site
Alexandria Mega Shetler is open - 8125 Hwy 71 South in Alexandria. The shelter will be opening at 10:00 am Thursday, October 8, 2020. This is the registration point, not necessarily the shelter you will be assigned to.
The streets and interstates leading out of Southwest Louisiana are at a crawl as residents are attempting to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Delta. Please be patient and safe on the roadways. Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions and the ferry prior to commuting to impacted areas by using the following resources:
- MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD on the DOTD website.
- 511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).
- Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.
Grand Lake Bridge in Cameron Parish is closed to traffic due to hazardous conditions.
Black Bayou Bridge in Calcasieu Parish is open to traffic.
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is reminding policyholders affected by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta that the single season named-storm/hurricane deductible law prohibits a homeowner from paying more than one named-storm/hurricane deductible in the same hurricane season. Click here for the full story.
Residents will be allowed back in the parish as soon as the storm passes.
A dusk-to-dawn -7 p.m.-6 a.m.- curfew has been established beginning Thursday until it is deemed safe to lift it. The curfew affects all residents, except those who are considered essential personnel. Essential employees should keep their work IDs with them at all times.
All Calcasieu Parish Police Jury offices and buildings will be closed Thursday, Oct. 8 and Friday, Oct. 9. The Police Jury meeting, scheduled for Oct. 8, has also been cancelled. All parish boat launches and camping at parish parks will also be closed Oct. 8 and 9.
CARLYSS WATER CUSTOMERS: Carlyss Waterworks District 9 asks residents to turn off their main valve of their water before evacuating.
Grand Lake Bridge closed to motorists, Black Bayou Bridge open - Calcasieu/Cameron parishes.
A parishwide dusk-to-dawn curfew will go into effect starting at dusk on Friday, Oct. 9.
The curfew will then be in place until further notice.
However, residents need to stay off the roadways when weather conditions begin to deteriorate as well as during and after the storm.
Conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate starting Friday morning, according to the current weather forecast though high winds and heavy rain are possible much earlier.
Officials would like to remind residents that if they do choose to stay, there will be a period of time — up to 72 hours — when emergency responders may not be able to get to you due to fallen trees or roadway hazards. Once weather conditions begin to deteriorate and winds reach 40 miles per hour, emergency response vehicles will not be on the roadways.
All non-essential personnel must leave the area immediately, critical or essential workforce are exempt, but they are expected to seek shelter prior to the onset of emergency conditions.
There will be no shelters opened in Jefferson Davis Parish. Those in need of assistance with transportation out of the parish
There will be buses for people who need them; residents will be evacuated to shelters elsewhere in the state.
Increased Sheriff Patrol Units will be covering the parish and a parish wide curfew will be in effect beginning Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 10:00 pm until sunrise each day until the mandatory evacuation is lifted.
In order to protect the homes and property of Allen Parish residents who are evacuating, a PARISH WIDE curfew is now in effect for all of Allen Parish starting tonight, October 8th, until lifted. Curfew hours will be from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.
The curfew will be strictly enforced on anyone who does not have a legitimate reason to be on the roadway.
The Oakdale Civic Center will be opened Thursday October 8 at noon for anyone needing a safe structure at which to shelter.
Waste Management’s garbage and trash pickup - Friday routes will be postponed until Sunday, Oct. 11. Regular routes are scheduled to resume on Monday, Oct. 12. Visit www.wm.com/alerts for up-to-date service information.
For Republic Services customers, there will be no trash pickup on Friday. Routes will resume once routes are clear. For updates, visit www.republicservices.com/service-alerts.
Hurricane Laura recovery efforts, including debris pickup, have been suspended until it is safe to resume operations.
USPS is temporarily suspending services in Southern Louisiana Post Offices due to mandatory Hurricane Delta evacuations. Updates will be provided as soon as they are available. Customers can check here for further information: https://about.usps.com/newsroom/service-alerts/
Make sure generators are hooked up correctly and never operate them in enclosed spaces. Click HERE for more on generator safety.
