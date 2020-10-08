Cameron faces the reality of another major hurricane

You can send your photos in HERE.
CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - After Hurricane Laura made landfall, a mandatory evacuation for the lower portions of Cameron Parish was never lifted, and now, almost the entire parish is evacuating as Hurricane Delta approaches.
“We understand that little bit of denial that’s in there, it was in us too. You know, how can you possibly be hit twice within 42 days with significant hurricanes," said Ashley Buller of the Cameron Parish OHSEP.
The thought of two hurricanes making landfall in the same community, in less than two months, is almost unfathomable.
“It’s a trying situation to say the least," Buller said. “So, we’re doing our best just to get that message across to people that they need to heed these warnings and get out. We already have compromised structures, a lot of uprooted trees and debris that are only going to make matters worse.”
The destruction of Hurricane Laura is still evident on every corner of Cameron Parish, and now, concern of more loss sets in with Hurricane Delta.
“There’s always that fear in the back of your mind of things getting worse. Our residents are down right now; you never want to kick somebody when they’re down," Buller said. "We just want everybody to keep their heads high.”
While progress has been made, Buller says they’re waiting to see how this storm will hinder it.
“That’s one of the hardest things, to see the progress that we have made and wondering if that’s all going to be taken away right now," Buller said. "A lot of our communities in the northern portion of the parish have power and some just got power.”
Buller says she wants residents to take this storm seriously, and that the parish is currently monitoring the threat of storm surge as it can become a major issue for the area.
“So, anytime you have storm surge and that rising water, it’s going to bring all of the debris that we’ve had pushed to the side of the road, it’s gonna put it back on there," Buller said. "It could potentially be thrown into structures that were still standing. High winds are going to throw debris into the air - it’s just not a good situation all around.”
