Waitr offering free grocery delivery in Lake Charles ahead of Hurricane Delta

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - If you need to stock up on groceries and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Delta, Waitr is offering free grocery delivery to anyone in the Lake Charles area before the potential arrival of the storm.
Anyone using the app for grocery delivery before the storm can get them delivered free by using the promo code “GROCERY” at checkout. Waitr is offering same-day delivery and is also offering a no-contact delivery option for all orders.
Basic items such as water, toilet paper, cleaning supplies and personal care products can be ordered, as well as meats and produce. Special requests can also be added through the app.
You can also shop online via their website HERE.
