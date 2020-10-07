SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 6, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 6, 2020.
Vernon Paul Burgin, 37, Lake Charles: Home invasion; domestic abuse; battery; property damage under $50,000; resisting an officer by flight; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Glenn Dwayne Mcglory Jr., 22, Sulphur: Violations of protective orders; curfew.
Darrian Wayne Manuel, 26, Abbeyville: Instate detainer; out of state detainer.
Caleb Dewayne Anderson, 19, Sulphur: Strangulation.
Raymond Charles Delacerda Jr., 52, Sulphur: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); burglary.
Chrisman Llewell Kittrell, 44, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated criminal damage to property.
Meagan Renee Cain, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court; trespassing; resisting an officer; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Gemelle Darnae Washington, 28, Amite: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; first offense possession of stolen firearms; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); production, distribution, manufacture or possession of a Schedule II drug; attempt and conspiracy; possession of drug paraphernalia.
