Hurricane prep list

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With Hurricane Delta approaching the Louisiana coast, now is the time to get prepared.
Here is a list of things to do and items to get together before the storm arrives.
Basic Disaster Supplies Kit
· In case of power loss at ATMs, withdraw cash before the storm.
· Water (one gallon per person per day for at least three days, for drinking and sanitation)
· Food (at least a three-day supply of non-perishable food), ready-to-eat canned meats, canned fruits and canned vegetables, bread, high-energy foods – peanut butter, nuts, trail mix and dried fruits, for example
· Non-electric can opener
· Toilet paper, paper towels, paper cups, plates, plastic utensils
· Battery-powered or hand crank radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert
· Flashlight
· Extra batteries
· Battery-powered lantern
· Extra fuel for generator and car
· Whistle (to signal for help)
· Dust mask (to help filter contaminated air)
· Plastic sheeting and duct tape (to shelter in place)
· Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties (for personal sanitation)
· Wrench or pliers (to turn off utilities)
· Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery
· Paper, pens, pencils
· Soap, feminine supplies and other personal hygiene items including denture needs
· Clothing and bedding: a change of clothes, footwear and a sleeping bag or bedroll and pillow for each household member
· Protective clothing, rainwear
· Matches in a waterproof container
· Books, games, puzzles or other activities for children
Important Papers and Identification (store in waterproof container)
· Driver’s license or personal identification
· Social Security card
· Proof of residence (deed or lease)
· Insurance policies
· Birth and marriage certificates
· Stocks, bonds and other negotiable certificates
· Wills, deeds, and copies of recent tax returns
Prescriptions and Non-prescription Medications
· Prescription medications for all family members (at least a 7 to 10-day supply)
· A list of all prescription medications, including dosage amounts and times
· Prescription eyeglasses, contacts and contact lens solution
· Non-prescription medications – Acetaminophen and ibuprofen pain relievers, antacid, antidiarrheal medication, laxatives
First Aid Kit
· Band-Aids (assorted sizes)
· Antibiotic ointment
· Hydrocortisone
· Antihistamine for allergic reactions
· Epi-Pen for those with allergies
· Antiseptic wipes
· Disposable cold packs
· Gauze pads (assorted sizes)
· Roller gauze
· Surgical tape to secure gauze
· Elastic bandage (like an Ace bandage)
· Oral thermometer
· Cotton balls and cotton swabs
· Sunscreen
· Insect repellant
Infants
· Formula
· Diapers, wipes, diaper cream
· Bottles
· Powdered milk
· Extra bottled water
· Medications
· Pedialyte
· Thermometer
· Portable Crib
· A wrap, carrier or stroller
· Extra clothes
Special Needs
· Glasses
· Hearing aids
· Catheters
· Augmentative and alternative communication devices
· Cane
· Wheelchair
· Scooter
· Walker
· Dressing aids
· Oxygen
· Tubing
· Feeding supplies
· Emergency health information and emergency contacts
· Also keep a list of the type and serial numbers of medical devices you need.
Pets
· Do not leave your pets behind. If it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets.
· Identification tag with name, phone number and medical needs. Have a picture of your pet in case you’re separated.
· A week’s supply of food, water, medications, cat litter
· Food and water bowls
· Pet carrier, leash or harness
· Bags for pet waste
· Veterinarian contact information
· Ahead of time, find pet-friendly hotels in case of evacuation.
· Locate nearby boarding facilities if you’re evacuating to a shelter where pets aren’t allowed. Bring medical records. Facilities may require proof of up-to-date vaccinations.
· Ask out-of-town family or friends if they’d be willing to care for your pets.
· Treats and toys
