Beauregard issues voluntary evacuation ahead of Delta

· Residents who wish to evacuate who need transportation assistance can go to Merryville High School, East Beauregard High School, Singer High School and South Beauregard Elementary School no later than 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Residents will then be taken to DeRidder Junior High School, 415 North Frusha Drive, for intake before leaving at 3 p.m. for the MegaShelter in Alexandria. City residents can go to DeRidder Junior High School directly if they do not need transportation assistance. Please wear a mask. Be prepared for the extended stay.