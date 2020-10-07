Beauregard issues voluntary evacuation ahead of Delta

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group has issued a voluntary evacuation order for Beauregard Parish residents ahead of Hurricane Delta.
Hurricane Delta is forecast to hit the Louisiana coast on Friday. Get the latest forecast HERE.
As of now, Beauregard is the only Southwest Louisiana parish to issue an evacuation order.
No shelter will be open in Beauregard Parish. The Alexandria MegaShelter at 8125 Hwy 71 South, Alexandria, is open.
More from the Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group:
· Residents who wish to evacuate who need transportation assistance can go to Merryville High School, East Beauregard High School, Singer High School and South Beauregard Elementary School no later than 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8. Residents will then be taken to DeRidder Junior High School, 415 North Frusha Drive, for intake before leaving at 3 p.m. for the MegaShelter in Alexandria. City residents can go to DeRidder Junior High School directly if they do not need transportation assistance. Please wear a mask. Be prepared for the extended stay.
· Beauregard Parish schools will be closed Thursday, Oct. 8, and Friday, Oct. 9.
· Sandbags are also available at Beauregard Parish Police Jury public maintenance yards and at the City of DeRidder’s public yard site.
