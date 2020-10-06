SWLA school closures as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana coast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The following schools have announced school closures due to Hurricane Delta.
- Calcasieu Parish schools
- Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School
- All Diocese of Lake Charles schools
- Allen Parish schools
- Jeff Davis Parish schools
- Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings
- Charter Schools of Lake Charles
- Beauregard Parish schools
- McNeese State University
- SOWELA at Jennings and Oakdale (on-campus courses will cancelled. Online course will continue as normal)
- Johnson Bayou High School’s start date has been pushed back. Teachers/Employees will report to school on Monday, Oct. 12 and Tuesday, Oct. 13. Students will return to school (face to face) on Wednesday, Oct. 14.
