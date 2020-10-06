SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2020

October 6, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2020.

Eric LaTrone Quinn, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

David Alexander Jennings, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a dwelling during a disaster; looting; burglary; resisting an officer.

Victor Jorne Vallaire, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender requirements.

Gary Paul Scheuvront, 47, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer.

Chrishanski Javanta Edwards, 21, Lake Charles: Racketeering; bank fraud; theft of $25,000 or more; posting unlawful activity for publicity.

Demoine Joseph Declouette Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Jessica M. Griffin, 32, Ragley: Burglary (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug.

