SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 5, 2020

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 5, 2020.
Eric LaTrone Quinn, 46, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
David Alexander Jennings, 38, Lake Charles: Unauthorized entry of a dwelling during a disaster; looting; burglary; resisting an officer.
Victor Jorne Vallaire, 26, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender; failure to comply with sex offender requirements.
Gary Paul Scheuvront, 47, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner; resisting an officer.
Chrishanski Javanta Edwards, 21, Lake Charles: Racketeering; bank fraud; theft of $25,000 or more; posting unlawful activity for publicity.
Demoine Joseph Declouette Jr., 23, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jessica M. Griffin, 32, Ragley: Burglary (2 charges); contraband in a penal institution; theft under $1,000 (2 charges); possession of a Schedule III drug.
