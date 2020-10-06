Southwest Louisiana football teams adjust week two schedule ahead of Hurricane Delta

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Louisiana High School football season will have to further adjust its schedule this week as Hurricane Delta is expected to make landfall on Friday.
In an effort to play games this week, nearly all local teams have moved up games. Here is the LHSAA week two schedule for Southwest Louisiana.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7
DeQuincy (0-0) at Albany (1-0) @ 6:00 p.m.
Iota (1-0) at South Beauregard (1-0) (@ DeRidder High School)
Oakdale (1-0) at St. Mary (0-1)
THURSDAY, OCT. 8
Sulphur (0-0) at Acadiana (1-0)
Pineville (1-0) at Leesville (0-1)
Green Oaks (1-0) at DeRidder (0-1)
Sacred Heart (1-0) at Rosepine (1-0)
Oberlin (0-1) at Gueydan (0-1)
LCCP (1-0) at Zachary (1-0)
Grant (1-0) at Pickering (1-0)
Grand Lake (1-0) at Merryville (0-1)
Iowa (0-0) at Marksville (0-1)
St. Louis (1-0) at Welsh (0-1)
Jennings (1-0) at Cecilia (1-0)
Lake Arthur (0-1) at Vinton (0-0)
Opelousas Catholic (1-0) at Kinder (0-1)
FRIDAY, OCT. 9
Hamilton Christian (0-0) at Basile (0-1)
*OFF WEEK- East Beauregard*
SATURDAY, OCT. 10
East Feliciana (0-1) at Westlake (0-0) @ 2:00 p.m.
