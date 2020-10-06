Local recovery effort aims to adopt families that lost homes due to Hurricane Laura

The Adopt-A-Family campaign is something I came up with and brought to some local schools here. St. Ignatius Catholic school is doing 3 families and Westminster Christian is doing 37 families!! I got all the families to apply through the Hurricane Laura Facebook page, I interviewed them and made flyers based on their families and stories. I’m meeting with the principal of both schools again tomorrow to finalize everything and assign each family a classroom. I’m very excited to help all these families! I still have so many families left. My next endeavor is to get more schools on board.

Alicia Stanley