Lake Charles woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Hwy 395

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles woman has died following a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson Davis Parish, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
Trooper Derek Senegal says State Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Hwy 395 and Pecan Orchard Rd. around 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2020.
During their investigation, troopers say a 2010 GMC Terrain was traveling north along the highway when the driver crossed the centerline and entered the opposite lane of travel to pass a vehicle. At the same time, a 2002 Toyota Tacoma was making a left turn onto Pecan Orchard Rd. in front of the vehicle that was being passed. The GMC struck the Toyota on the driver’s side causing both vehicles to travel off the roadway and come to a stop in a ditch.
Thelma Breaux Huval, 60, of Lake Charles was in the Toyota and was transported to a local hospital where she later died of her injuries.
The driver of the GMC was also transported to a local hospital after sustaining minor injuries.
