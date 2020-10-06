Iota man killed in head-on crash

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A 30-year-old Iota man was killed in a head-on crash in Acadia Parish Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Christopher Guillory died at a local hospital following the crash, which happened shortly before 7 a.m. on La. 3070 (McCain Road) near Ellis Road, according to Trooper First Class Thomas Gossen, spokesman for Louisiana State Police Troop I.
Gossen said the investigation found that Guillory was traveling north in a 1997 Ford F150 when, for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line and collided with a 2013 Toyota Tacoma. Guillory was unrestrained at the time of the crash.
The driver of the Tacoma was also unrestrained and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, Gossen said.
Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers, Gossen said. Results are pending.
