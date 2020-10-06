CPSB closes schools and facilities as Hurricane Delta approaches Louisiana coast

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish School Board has announced that it will be closing all of its school and facilities for the remainder of this week (Oct. 7 - Oct. 9).
“We want to give families enough time to prepare given the current circumstances in our parish. We know that many of our families are dealing with damages from Hurricane Laura, and the same can still be said for many of our schools. We feel that this decision is the best interest of all of our students, faculty, and staff,” says Holly Holland, public information officer for CPSB.
More information will be provided to the families of students no later then 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11.
