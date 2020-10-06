Chennault Airport cleans up after Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Planes flying in and out of Chennault International Airport may not be able to see much of the damage now that Hurricane Laura caused. That’s because airport crews have been working nearly 16-hour days to get the airport back to the condition it was in before the storm.
“We are estimating between $50 million and $60 million in damage across the airport,” said Kevin Melton, Chennault Executive Director. "There was not a building that wasn’t damaged in some sort of way, and we have multiple buildings that were significantly damaged or destroyed.”
The mounted aircraft welcoming visitors at the entrance of Chennault was even torn apart.
"We were able to see the plane fly its last flight which we estimated about 200 yards away and ended up across the street. It was a really sad sight.”
Not only is the airport working to restore its own structures Melton says Chennault is also hosting many organizations that are helping get Southwest Louisiana up and running again.
“We’re operating staging areas out here from the blue tarp program, to FEMA, to Jeff Davis Electric, among others,” Melton said.
Melton also says despite the damage, he is optimistic that the airport can get back to normal.
"We’ve got a long road ahead of us, but we’ve got a strong work ethic here and a can-do attitude which is what has made this airport do so well. We’ve got a wonderful team of Chennault employees and tenants. We’re excited about the rebirth, and that’s what we’ll call it, that this airport’s going to go through.”
Melton says although they are making progress, it may be several years before the airport is back to its condition it was in before the storm.
